Teen hit while riding bike in Swansea suffered traumatic brain injuries, mother says

The mother of a boy who was hit by a car while biking last week in Swansea says his path to recovery will be a long one.

Cortez Dones, 16, of Swansea, was hit by a car Saturday, Aug. 3, when he was crossing the intersection of North Belt West and Fullerton Road in Swansea, police said.

His mother, Sharon Williams, said his injuries were traumatic and doctors are monitoring his brain for neurological activity.

Cortez was taken to Memorial Hospital in Belleville from the scene where he was hit and later flown in an ARCH helicopter to the trauma center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said.

Williams said Cortez had several broken bones throughout his body, his skull was fractured and his brain bled and swelled. She said he has been responsive, but his condition is still critical.

“It’s going to take time to heal,” she said. “But he’s still here.”

Williams described Cortez as an outgoing kid who loved to ride his bicycle. She said he has just finished his summer job and was enjoying the week before he was slated to head back to school.

She started a GoFundMe to help pay for the medical bills and rehabilitation equipment needed for when the boy returns from the hospital.

Illinois State Police District 11 are investigating the incident.