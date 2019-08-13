First day of school pushed back for Granite City after downpour floods city

Morning flooding in Granite City The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters.

Granite City School District announced Tuesday the beginning of the year is begin pushed back due to flood damage from Monday’s rain.

Monday morning a thunderstorm dumped between 5.5 and 6.5 inches of rain on the city, flooding areas of the cities, damaging homes and disabling vehicles in floodwater.

Due to the damage from that flooding, the school district is canceling classes Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16. The first day of school is now scheduled to be Monday, Aug. 19.

Other events are expected to continue as planned, including meet the teacher, freshman orientation, and extra-curricular events will remain as previously scheduled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kindergarten orientation will now be held Monday, Aug.19.