Metro-East News

First day of school pushed back for Granite City after downpour floods city

Morning flooding in Granite City

The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters. By
Up Next
The morning thunderstorm on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, dumped between 5.5 and 7.5 inches of rain on Granite City leading to flooding in town. Some vehicles were stranded in the flood waters. By
Granite City

Granite City School District announced Tuesday the beginning of the year is begin pushed back due to flood damage from Monday’s rain.

Monday morning a thunderstorm dumped between 5.5 and 6.5 inches of rain on the city, flooding areas of the cities, damaging homes and disabling vehicles in floodwater.

Due to the damage from that flooding, the school district is canceling classes Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16. The first day of school is now scheduled to be Monday, Aug. 19.

Other events are expected to continue as planned, including meet the teacher, freshman orientation, and extra-curricular events will remain as previously scheduled.

Kindergarten orientation will now be held Monday, Aug.19.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Profile Image of Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri covers government accountability for the Belleville News-Democrat, holding officials and institutions accountable and tracking how taxpayer money is spent.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  