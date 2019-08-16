First day of school delayed again in Granite City, as flood cleanup continues

Granite City high school flood cleanup underway. Flood damage caused by a massive rain storm has forced Granite City School District to cancel classes on Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16. The first day of school is now scheduled to be Monday, Aug. 19. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flood damage caused by a massive rain storm has forced Granite City School District to cancel classes on Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16. The first day of school is now scheduled to be Monday, Aug. 19.

Damage from flash flooding early this week will delay Granite City School District’s first day of school again.

Classes originally were scheduled to begin on Thursday, but were delayed through the weekend so cleanup and repairs could be addressed. Superintendent James Greenwald said Friday that the work was taking “longer than expected” and that the entire district would be closed Monday, Aug. 19, as well.

School is expected to start Tuesday.

Downpours Sunday night and Monday morning dumped between 5 1/2 and 7 1/2 inches of rain on parts of Granite City.

Most of the rain damage was at Granite City High School and are short-term issues, Greenwald said. Roughly 10 classrooms at Coolidge Junior High took on water which resulted in damaged ceiling tiles, fallen insulation and more.

Greenwald said earlier this week he decided to delay the first day of school earlier this week stemmed from ensuring the safety of students and staff members.

“We did not want kids coming in tomorrow or Friday just for the sake of rushing school to start,” he said. “(They’d be) stepping over hoses and a lot of the dehumidifiers and fans are really noisy.”