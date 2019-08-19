Special Reports from the Belleville News-Democrat

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

Check out these past special reports and investigative series from the News-Democrat:

MetroLink

Search through reports filed at each MetroLink station in Illinois and Missouri in this searchable database.

Congressional shooter

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

James T. Hodgkinson shot and seriously wounded Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise in June 2017. Read the complete coverage of the shooting from the News-Democrat, including interviews with people who knew Hodgkinson.

Violation of Trust

A News-Democrat investigation shows that sex crimes victims in Southern Illinois find that police and prosecutors do not charge their attackers. Read the complete series here.

Sometime in the Night

The News-Democrat looked into the death of a 2-month-old baby in a New Douglas, Illinois, home filled with animal and human waste and a family that all slept on the same mattress.

Then I Knew

This video series shares the first moments people realized they were being defined by their race, rather than their actions, in the metro-east.