Standoff with suicidal man in west Belleville ends with him taking his own life

Belleville police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lauren Circle on Tuesday to reports of an armed and suicidal subject. They and SWAT members had evacuated the building and other residences in the neighborhood.

The standoff in a west Belleville apartment community ended Wednesday evening when an armed and suicidal man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Belleville police Lt. Todd Keilbach confirmed the man died at approximately 7 p.m. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Armored Belleville police officers and SWAT team members were called to the 100 block of Lauren Circle at about 1:10 p.m. Neighboring apartment buildings, including parts of the the Westfield Manor senior apartments, were evacuated.

By 4:30 p.m., Keilbach said, the only person remaining in the building was the armed subject.

Keilbach said police secured the scene and waited until the Belleville SWAT team and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department’s tactical team arrived to enter the residence.

A Belleville police tactical unit vehicle left the scene of a standoff between police and an armed and suicidal man on Tuesday night. Around 1 p.m., the standoff started in west Belleville. The man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police had blocked off Hillside Lane that leads to Lauren Circle. Nearby, residents at the back half of the Westfield Manor senior apartments were taken to the building lobby, Angie Prost, community manager at the apartments, said. They waited there since before 3 p.m., she said.

FOX 2, which had a helicopter on scene, reported that a baby and two older women were seen escaping from an apartment window.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes, Keilbach said.

This remains a developing story. Return to bnd.com for updates.