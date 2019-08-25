Illinois State Police warn of fake fundraising efforts in slain trooper’s name

Don’t get scammed Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills.

Backstoppers are assisting the family of fallen Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot and later died after serving a search warrant in East St. Louis Friday.

But Illinois State Police are warning residents to be wary of some attempts to raise funds in Hopkins’ name. Fake fundraising accounts already are being set up in honor of the slain trooper, who is being mourned in his hometown of Waterloo.

Scammers are already trying to prey on the public, state police said in a tweet.

Illinois State Police said they will announce any reputable fundraisers in honor of Hopkins and provide links once they are vetted through the family.

Hopkins, 33, had a wife and three children. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School and McKendree University.

Chris R. Grant, 45, was charged of first-degree murder late Saturday in Hopkins’ death.