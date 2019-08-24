Man accused of killing Illinois State Police trooper charged with murder

Kelly announces trooper’s death Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly on August 23, 2019, announced the death of SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire when officers were serving a search warrant in East St. Louis, IL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly on August 23, 2019, announced the death of SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire when officers were serving a search warrant in East St. Louis, IL.

Chris R. Grant, the man accused of killing Illinois State Police trooper Nicholas Hopkins, was charged Saturday with first degree murder.

“On August 23, (Grant) shot Trooper Nicholas Hopkins with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm, thereby causing Trooper Hopkins’ death,” the charging document states.

Grant is currently in custody at the St. Clair County jail, according to a press release from State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office. A judge set Grant’s bail at $5 million. The suspect remains innocent until proven guilty.

Hopkins was a husband and father of 4-year-old twins and a newly born daughter. His hometown of Waterloo was in mourning, displaying black and blue ribbons on the city’s police department sign and other buildings in the city. Flags were also flown at half-staff.

“Out deepest sympathies go out to the family of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins and the Illinois State Police for their loss,” said assistant State’s Attorney Chris Allen.

State police officers were back at the scene in East St. Louis on Saturday. Hopkins was killed while serving a warrant at a duplex in the 1400 block of Caseyville Avenue at 42nd Street. He died Friday afternoon.