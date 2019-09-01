Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins to be laid to rest Sunday

Mourners arrive at fallen Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins’ funeral Mourners arrived at Trooper Nicholas Hopkins' funeral Sunday morning in Waterloo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mourners arrived at Trooper Nicholas Hopkins' funeral Sunday morning in Waterloo.

Those who knew Nicholas Hopkins — the young, energetic Illinois State Police trooper with a wide smile — and many more who never met him traveled to his hometown this weekend to show their gratitude for his decade of service before he was fatally shot.

They left notes, flowers, candles and other small gifts on his squad car-turned memorial at Waterloo’s City Hall. They hammered American flags into the ground to line his funeral’s procession route. And they stood in line for hours in the heat to attend his visitation.

The weekend services continue on Sunday with a public funeral that starts at 10 a.m. at Waterloo High School and a procession that is expected to leave around noon to travel through Waterloo and Columbia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police, family and friends of Nicholas Hopkins arrive for his funeral at Waterloo high school. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Family, friends and law enforcement officers from around the region and state began arriving for the funeral early Sunday. Businesses and churches in town have changed their signs to messages such as ``Thank you for your service, Trooper Hopkins.”

A long line of law enforcement vehicles from around the metro-east lined the entrance to the high school. Many officers waiting for the service wore their formal uniforms.

Larry Trent, who was director of the State Police from 2003 to 2009, was there for the service.

“It’s a sad day, and it always saddens me when I have to attend these,” he said. “But we are family together, and we have to stand together and show up for each other. It’s a real tragedy. He was a tremendous officer, and I’m heartsick. “

Illinois State Police encouraged the public to line the procession route, like they had when Hopkins’ body was brought back to Waterloo from St. Louis Aug. 26.

Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo, died Aug. 23 at Saint Louis University Hospital. Earlier that day, Hopkins was shot when he and other members of the State Police SWAT team were trying to serve a “high risk” no-knock search warrant in East St. Louis when gunfire broke out, according to Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly.

Kelly, the former St. Clair County state’s attorney, has said that more details about the search warrant won’t be released until the case goes to court. Christopher R. Grant, 45, was charged with first-degree murder in Hopkins’ death.

Hopkins had graduated from Waterloo High School in the class of 2004. He was an athlete there, playing baseball, basketball and football. His brother Zack, who also works in law enforcement, continues to spend time on the school’s football field as a volunteer assistant coach.

Hopkins attended McKendree University in Lebanon before joining the Illinois State Police. He was a 10-year veteran of ISP.

He is survived by his wife, Whitney, 4-year-old twins and an infant daughter, five siblings and his parents.

This is a breaking story. Stay connected to bnd.com for developments.