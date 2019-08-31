Many expected to pay their respects at visitation for fallen Illinois state trooper

‘The Flag Man’ has put flags out for law enforcement funerals for over a decade Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt supplied the American flags that line the procession route for Illinois State Police SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins' funeral in Waterloo. This is why he does it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt supplied the American flags that line the procession route for Illinois State Police SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins' funeral in Waterloo. This is why he does it.

Before he was Illinois State Police trooper No. 6141, Nicholas Hopkins wore No. 84 on the football field, playing for the Waterloo Bulldogs.

Hopkins’ legacy as an athletic young man with a wide smile will be on display Saturday, as people travel to his old high school in his hometown to pay their respects after he was killed in the line of duty.

His public visitation begins at 3 p.m. Saturday in Waterloo High School’s gym, where his old jersey will hang during the funeral service.

The 33-year-old father of three died Aug. 23, hours after he was shot in an exchange of gunfire while he and other State Police SWAT team members tried to serve a “high risk” no-knock search warrant in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly.

More details about that search warrant won’t be released until the case goes to court, Kelly said during a news conference after Hopkins died at Saint Louis University Hospital. Christopher R. Grant, 45, of East St. Louis has been charged with first-degree murder in Hopkins’ death.

Hopkins was a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. Countless stories of his kindness in service and bravery have emerged since his death.

Illinois State Police officer Nicholas Hopkins, a 2004 graduate of Waterloo High School, died from gunshot wounds sustained while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis Friday morning. Hopkins, 33, was married with three children. Provided

Volunteers put out flags along the funeral procession route

Hours before the visitation service began Saturday, volunteers gathered in Waterloo to show support for Hopkins by placing large American flags in the ground along his funeral procession route. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, at Waterloo High School, and the procession to the cemetery will follow at about noon.

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said Saturday morning he was proud to see so many volunteers plant flags to honor the fallen trooper. As a former state trooper himself and the son of a trooper, he said it was a special moment to see the parking lot just across from Waterloo City Cemetery so full Saturday morning.

“It makes me very proud of Waterloo and Monroe County,” he said. “It says a lot for our community to stand behind law enforcement.”

Almost 100 volunteers gathered at the parking lot, and trucks formed a long stretching line as the flags were distributed.

Trucks line up in Waterloo Saturday morning to collect large American flags that would later be placed along the funeral route of slain Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. More than 100 volunteers lent their hands and vehicles to plant the flags throughout Waterloo. Kavahn Mansouri Kmansouri@bnd.com

Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt, who supplied the flags free of charge, does this often. He provides flags for events to honor fallen law enforcement and military heroes. He said days like this are final “gifts” from fallen officers.

“We always say this is a police officer’s last gift to a community because I guarantee these people don’t know each other,” he said. “But he brought them together.”

Across town, businesses’ marquees mentioned the trooper. Flowers covered Hopkins’ old squad car, parked at City Hall as a memorial. And local hotels were booked solid as many from the law enforcement community and state officials are expected to travel to this small town for the visitation and funeral.

Hopkins remembered for his bravery, kindness

Friends, including the pastor of Hopkins’ church, have said they remember him for his willingness to help others, often with his carpentry skills.

Hopkins’ wife, Whitney, shared the words she says he lived by in a recorded message to the parish on Sunday after his death: “You can never do kindness too soon, because you never know how soon it can be too late.”

Hopkins is survived by his wife, 4-year-old twins and an infant daughter, five siblings and his parents.

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins shown with his wife, Whitney, and their their children Evelyn and Owen, who are twins, and Emma. Provided

Kelly, the State Police director, said Hopkins continued helping people, even in death.

“He will donate his organs and his very body to help others,” Kelly said during the press conference following the trooper’s death. “He would want us all to know that he was healthy as a horse, that a healthy body like his can help save or improve the lives of as many as 40 people through organ donation.”

More than 1,000 people had attended a candlelight vigil on Thursday night, including members of Hopkins’ family.

Several hundred people attend a candlelight vigil to show their support for Trooper Nicholas Hopkins and his family Thursday on the old Waterloo High School football field. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

More weekend memorial services

Funeral services, which are open to the public, will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, also at Waterloo High School. Doors open to the public at 8 a.m.

The funeral procession is expected to leave the school at 12 p.m., traveling along Illinois 3 through Waterloo and Columbia and ending at Waterloo City Cemetery, where Hopkins will be buried.

Illinois State Police is encouraging the public to line the procession route, like they had when his body was brought back to Waterloo from St. Louis Aug. 26.

