Procession route released along with public parking information for trooper’s funeral

Community honors Trooper Nick Hopkins during candlelight vigil More than a 1,000 attended the candlelight vigil for Trooper Nick Hopkins on the former Waterloo high school football field. Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while serving a warrant in East St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than a 1,000 attended the candlelight vigil for Trooper Nick Hopkins on the former Waterloo high school football field. Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while serving a warrant in East St. Louis.

Parking and funeral procession details for the public to pay their respects to Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in Waterloo over the weekend were announced by Illinois State Police Friday.

The 33-year-old SWAT trooper died last week, on Aug. 23, hours after he was shot on duty.

Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly said Hopkins was struck in an exchange of gunfire while he and other State Police SWAT team members were serving a “high risk” search warrant in East St. Louis.

The visitation and funeral will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday at Waterloo High School, where Hopkins graduated in the class of 2004.

Graveside services will take place at Waterloo City Cemetery.

If you want to attend the weekend services, here’s what you need to know:

When services will be

The visitation is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo High School, 505 East Bulldog Blvd. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at the high school, with doors opening to the public at 8 a.m.

Where to park

Public parking for funeral services will be in the southwest corner of the Waterloo High School parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis, according to State Police.

There will be overflow parking available at Quernheim Funeral Home, 800 S. Market St. in Waterloo.

When the funeral home parking lot is full, the public will be able to park in the lot on the corner of Rogers and East First Street in Waterloo, which can be accessed from East Mill Street.

A shuttle service will be available for people in the overflow parking areas during the funeral and interment services.

Where procession will drive

Illinois State Police are encouraging the public to line the funeral procession route from Waterloo High School to Waterloo City Cemetery on Sunday.

The procession is expected to leave the school around 12 p.m. Here is the route:

▪ Head west on East Bulldog Boulevard toward South Market Street.

▪ Turn right at the first cross street onto South Market Street.

▪ Head north on South Market Street toward Hartmann Street.

▪ Turn right onto Illinois 3.

▪ Turn right onto South Main Street in Columbia.

▪ Head northwest on South Main Street toward East Jefferson Street.

▪ Turn left onto Parkview Drive.

▪ Turn left onto Illinois 3.

▪ Turn left onto Park Street. Park Street turns left and becomes South Church Street.

▪ Turn right onto West Fourth Street.

▪ Turn left onto Rogers Street.

▪ Turn left onto East First Street.

▪ Turn right into the cemetery’s south entrance.

Intersections along the route will be blocked, according to State Police.

How to volunteer

On Saturday, volunteers are needed to set up flags along the funeral procession route, according to Chip Shaffer, of Hope for Heroes, a local group that was formed to offer support to military families.

Hope for Heroes is asking for the help to place about 1,000 flags starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. If you’re interested, meet near 301 E. First St. in Waterloo. The flags are 3 feet by 5 feet on 12-foot poles. The group suggests that volunteers bring sturdy shoes and gloves.

Residents in Waterloo and neighboring communities are also encouraged to purchase blue light bulbs and turn them on between 7-10 p.m. Sept. 9 to show their support for Hopkins, his family and friends and all law enforcement officers.

SHARE COPY LINK Waterloo, Illinois mayor Tom Smith and area residents welcomed Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins home one last time as a police-led procession transported him to town. The trooper was fataly shot in East St. Louis while serving a warrant.