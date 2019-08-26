Hopkins family releases statement; funeral services set

Kelly announces trooper’s death Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly on August 23, 2019, announced the death of SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire when officers were serving a search warrant in East St. Louis, IL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly on August 23, 2019, announced the death of SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire when officers were serving a search warrant in East St. Louis, IL.

The family of slain Illinois State Police S.W.A.T. Trooper Nicholas Hopkins said in a statement released Monday that “words cannot convey the pain of the loss and the emptiness in our hearts.”

Illinois State Police also on Monday release information about the visitation and funeral services for Hopkins, who was fatally shot while he and ISP tactical unit operators were serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Here is the statement from Hopkins’ family:

“Words cannot convey the pain of the loss and the emptiness in our hearts. Words also fail to describe the lasting impact Nick had on the lives of everyone who knew him. Nick was a son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, friend, carpenter, and trooper, but the job he loved most was being a husband and father. Nick will live on through the memories we cherish and in how we emulate his passion for life: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” It brings us comfort to know Nick’s legacy will live on by the actions of others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“To his comrades on the SWAT team, thank you for your heroism and allowing us to spend more time with him. We are incredibly grateful for the love, dedication, and loyalty you showed your fellow brother.

“To the Illinois State Police and the entire law enforcement community, we thank you for your dedication to protecting and serving in the face of unknown danger. We are overwhelmed with your generosity. We will never forget your commitment to building and preserving Nick’s legacy.

Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins Provided

“To the medical staff at Saint Louis University Hospital, thank you for your tireless care and comfort in our darkest hour. Thank you for creating the space for us to say goodbye and enabling Nick to live on through his gift of life to others.

“To the city of Waterloo, his church family at Life Community Church of Columbia, and surrounding areas, thank you for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in honor of Nick.

“There are so many others we want to thank, including those names we never learned. Know that your kindness and support has not gone unnoticed, your actions are imprinted on our hearts forever.”

Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo, is survived by his wife Whitney Hopkins and their three children, twins Evelyn and Owen and baby Emma.

Funeral service

The visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo High School, 505 E. Bulldog. A first-responder and military walk-through will begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at Waterloo High School. Interment services are still being finalized.

Obituary information

Illinois State Police released the following obituary information:

Hopkins began his Illinois State Police career on June 1, 2009, as a cadet at the Illinois State Police Academy. After graduating from the Academy in Cadet Class 117, he was assigned to District 12 (Effingham). On Aug. 1, 2013, Hopkins took an assignment with ISP Zone 7 Investigations General Criminal Unit, and in November 2013 he was assigned to District 11 patrol in Collinsville. In February 2016, Hopkins transferred to Zone 6’s Metro East Police Assistance Team (MEPAT). In September 2017 he was assigned to ISP SWAT and on March 16, 2018, he became a Senior Agent with the ISP.

SHARE COPY LINK Waterloo, Illinois mayor Tom Smith and area residents welcomed Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins home one last time as a police-led procession transported him to town. The trooper was fataly shot in East St. Louis while serving a warrant.

“Throughout his career with the ISP, Trooper Hopkins was recognized for his strong work ethic, his willingness to help others, and his wonderful sense of humor. The Hopkins family and the ISP would like to thank the public for their support and condolences during this difficult time.

Besides his wife and children, he also is survived by his parents James Hopkins and Verna Hopkins; brothers and sisters Valerie Dortch, Zack Hopkins, Emily Auffenberg, Gabe Hopkins, and Abby Hopkins; grandmother Evelyn Hopkins; sister-in-law Erin Harris; father-in-law and mother-in-law James & Laural Harris; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was a member of Life Community Church in Columbia.

Donations

Donations may be made to the Hopkins family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org/donations, or via U.S. mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, Illinois 62791. On the website, please ensure to note in the comments section, “Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund.”