Suspect in Illinois State Police trooper killing arraigned, says he doesn’t have a lawyer

Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly on August 23, 2019, announced the death of SWAT Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire when officers were serving a search warrant in East St. Louis, IL.

The man charged with shooting to death an Illinois State Police trooper was arraigned on first-degree murder charges on Monday afternoon.

Christopher R. Grant, 45, did not enter a plea in front of Circuit Judge John O’Gara during a video arraignment from the St. Clair County Jail. His bail has been set at $5 million.

Grant told O’Gara that he was “looking into” getting a lawyer. Online records indicated he did not have legal representation.

Grant was charged late Saturday in connection with the killing of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot during an exchange of gunfire while S.W.A.T. operators were serving a search warrant at an East St. Louis duplex early Friday morning.

Hopkins, who is survived by his wife and three children, died at 6:10 p.m. Friday, Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly said.

A grand jury is looking over the evidence and has 30 days to indict Grant, O’Gara said during the arraignment. The potential penalties for the charge are anywhere from 20 years in prison to life without the possibility of parole.

According to St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records, Grant has had multiple criminal charges levied against him, including a 2003 felony conviction for the manufacture, delivery and possession of narcotics near a school for which he was sentenced to four years in prison plus fines.

