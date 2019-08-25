At his last Midwest Salute to the Arts, Bob Mahon wins Best of Show

Local sculptor prepares for Midwest Salute to the Arts O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh prepares for the August 23-25 Midwest Salute to the Arts, held in Moody Park, Fairview Heights. His sculpture, "TIPO 3333" is now on display at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh prepares for the August 23-25 Midwest Salute to the Arts, held in Moody Park, Fairview Heights. His sculpture, "TIPO 3333" is now on display at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Earlier this year, artist Bob Mahon decided that 2019 would be his last appearance at Midwest Salute to the Arts, an annual Fairview Heights art festival.

After six years, Mahon finally won the biggest prize: Best of Show.

“To end with the Best of Show award is the icing on the cake,” Mahon, who is from Frontenac, Missouri, said.

The mixed media artist creates framed, glass enclosed pieces with textured paper, oil paint and foam core. He said that the theme of his work is topographic, creating what he likes to call “abstract landscapes.”

After spending more than 40 years as the senior art director at Brown Shoe Company, Mahon retired to create more art. His experience making advertising packaging and window displays at the company, however, played a part in the 3-dimensional aspect of his art.

Winners for the art festival were announced on Sunday, the last day of the festival. Despite the rain, groups of people showed out to support the artists and enjoy free live music and food.

For Mahon, who sold his largest piece on Sunday, the best was definitely saved for last.

“It’s certainly nice to have won.”