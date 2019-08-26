Pritzker signs Bi-State Development bill that takes away appointment from Prenzler

State Rep. Jay Hoffman discusses appointments to MESD board, director State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, discusses legislation to prevent the director of the Metro-East Sanitary District from having a long-term contract, and would take away an appointment from Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, a Republican. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, discusses legislation to prevent the director of the Metro-East Sanitary District from having a long-term contract, and would take away an appointment from Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, a Republican.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed legislation to take away another appointment to a local board from Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.

The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, mandates that four of Illinois’ five Bi-State Development Board members be appointed by the St. Clair County Board chairman, and one be appointed by the Madison County Board chairman.

Illinois and Missouri each have five seats on the Bi-State Board. Previously, St. Clair and Madison County alternated each year on who makes an appointment to the board for a five-year term.

Of the five Illinois seats, three are currently members appointed by Democratic St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. Two members were appointed by Prenzler.

Signage of the legislation comes six days after Prenzler alleged the Bi-State board didn’t have enough favorable votes in November to hire Taulby Roach as president and CEO. In December, however, the board voted unanimously to approve Roach’s contract.

In an emailed statement Monday, Prenzler called the new law politically motivated.

“It’s concentrating power in St. Clair County, and taking power away from Madison County,” Prenzler wrote. “Our commissioners have worked to increase transparency at Bi-State. They have asked that the board stop voting in executive session. Obviously their efforts to reform Bi-State have not been well received. Elections have consequences.”

The governor’s office didn’t immediately share Pritzker’s reasoning for signing the legislation.

Bi-State oversees the Metro Public Transportation system, MetroBus and MetroLink, as well as the St. Louis Regional Freightway, Gateway Arch Riverfront, St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, and the Bi-State Development Research Institute.

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, pushed the legislation because St. Clair County has the MetroLink system, and Madison County does not.

Earlier this month, Pritzker signed another piece of legislation that took an appointment to the Metro East Sanitary District away from Prenzler. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner had vetoed similar legislation.