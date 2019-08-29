Metro-East News

Illinois American Water lifts boil order for portion of the metro-east

A water boil order has been issued for several parts of St. Clair County after a contractor hit a water main near the Illinois American Water treatment plant near East St. Louis. By

Illinois American Water announced Thursday evening it had lifted the water boil order that was issued a day earlier for most of St. Clair County and parts of Monroe County.

After a construction worker hit a 24-inch water main at Illinois American Water’s Metro East Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday, the boil order went into effect.

The water main break caused a drop in water pressure. Anytime water drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers, the company said in a press release.

On Thursday, Terry Mackin, a spokesperson for the company, said the water had been through a series of tests at a lab to confirm that the water is “safe beyond all doubt.” Water must be tested for 24 hours after a problem occurs.

The boil order was lifted for the following communities directly served by Illinois American Water:

  • Belleville
  • East St. Louis
  • Centreville
  • Brooklyn
  • Fairmont City
  • Sauget
  • Shiloh
  • Washington Park
  • Alorton
  • Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)
  • Swansea
  • Canteen Township
  • St. Clair Township
  • Stookey Township
  • Smithton Township

    • The boil order issued by the City of O’Fallon has been lifted. O’Fallon also provides water to the City of Fairview Heights.

    The boil water continues in the following sale-for-resale communities in the metro-east, which are responsible for lifting boil orders in their communities and notifying their customers and residents:

    • Scott Air Force Base
    • Caseyville
    • Millstadt
    • Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District
    • Columbia
    • Waterloo
    • Concordia Water District
    • Prairie DuPont Water District

    Cahokia Unit School District 187 remains closed for Friday, Aug. 30, because of the boil order.

