Illinois American Water lifts boil order for portion of the metro-east

Water main break in metro-east forces boil order A water boil order has been issued for several parts of St. Clair County after a contractor hit a water main near the Illinois American Water treatment plant near East St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A water boil order has been issued for several parts of St. Clair County after a contractor hit a water main near the Illinois American Water treatment plant near East St. Louis.

Illinois American Water announced Thursday evening it had lifted the water boil order that was issued a day earlier for most of St. Clair County and parts of Monroe County.

After a construction worker hit a 24-inch water main at Illinois American Water’s Metro East Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday, the boil order went into effect.

The water main break caused a drop in water pressure. Anytime water drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers, the company said in a press release.

On Thursday, Terry Mackin, a spokesperson for the company, said the water had been through a series of tests at a lab to confirm that the water is “safe beyond all doubt.” Water must be tested for 24 hours after a problem occurs.

The boil order was lifted for the following communities directly served by Illinois American Water:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

The boil order issued by the City of O’Fallon has been lifted. O’Fallon also provides water to the City of Fairview Heights.

The boil water continues in the following sale-for-resale communities in the metro-east, which are responsible for lifting boil orders in their communities and notifying their customers and residents:

Scott Air Force Base

Caseyville

Millstadt

Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District

Columbia

Waterloo

Concordia Water District

Prairie DuPont Water District

Cahokia Unit School District 187 remains closed for Friday, Aug. 30, because of the boil order.