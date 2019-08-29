Metro-East News
Illinois American Water lifts boil order for portion of the metro-east
Water main break in metro-east forces boil order
Illinois American Water announced Thursday evening it had lifted the water boil order that was issued a day earlier for most of St. Clair County and parts of Monroe County.
After a construction worker hit a 24-inch water main at Illinois American Water’s Metro East Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday, the boil order went into effect.
The water main break caused a drop in water pressure. Anytime water drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers, the company said in a press release.
On Thursday, Terry Mackin, a spokesperson for the company, said the water had been through a series of tests at a lab to confirm that the water is “safe beyond all doubt.” Water must be tested for 24 hours after a problem occurs.
The boil order was lifted for the following communities directly served by Illinois American Water:
The boil order issued by the City of O’Fallon has been lifted. O’Fallon also provides water to the City of Fairview Heights.
The boil water continues in the following sale-for-resale communities in the metro-east, which are responsible for lifting boil orders in their communities and notifying their customers and residents:
- Scott Air Force Base
- Caseyville
- Millstadt
- Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District
- Columbia
- Waterloo
- Concordia Water District
- Prairie DuPont Water District
Cahokia Unit School District 187 remains closed for Friday, Aug. 30, because of the boil order.
Comments