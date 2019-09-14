Boil water order lifted in Sauget, Commonfields of Cahokia, Prairie Dupont districts

How to Properly Boil Water for Safe Drinking Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order.

Illinois American Water on Saturday lifted a boil order for Sauget, Columbia in the Prairie Dupont Water District and Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District, according to a news release from the company.

The water company issued the boil order on Thursday after a 20-inch water main broke in Sauget.

The Prairie DuPont Water District serves roughly 2,814 customers and is based in East Carondelet.

“It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before consuming,” said Illinois American Water spokeswoman Karen Cotton in an email. “Water quality tests confirm water continues to meet all state and federal drinking water standards.”