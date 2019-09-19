Metro-East News
Planned I-255 closure canceled for this weekend
A planned closure of southbound Interstate 255 this weekend, has been canceled, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.
IDOT had planned to close southbound I-255 from I-55/70 to I-64 from Friday evening until Monday morning in order to carry out bridge repairs.
However this weekend’s weather forecast nixed those plans, IDOT said.
There is a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
When the closure will be rescheduled has yet to be announced.
