Planned I-255 closure canceled for this weekend

A planned closure of southbound Interstate 255 this weekend, has been canceled, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

IDOT had planned to close southbound I-255 from I-55/70 to I-64 from Friday evening until Monday morning in order to carry out bridge repairs.

However this weekend’s weather forecast nixed those plans, IDOT said.

There is a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

When the closure will be rescheduled has yet to be announced.