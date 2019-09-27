Metro-East News

Pontoon Beach police need your help to find suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

Pontoon Beach police release surveillance video of hit-and-run suspect’s car

Pontoon Beach police released surveillance video of a car they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Illinois 111 in August.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. August 14 near the intersection of Lily Avenue.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car that struck a Granite City woman walking on the state highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pontoon Beach police at 618-931-5100.

