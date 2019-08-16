Pontoon Beach police search for driver who left woman for dead after hit-and-run

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police in Pontoon Beach are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian.

The vehicle is believed to have struck a Granite City woman around 1:30 a.m Wednesday along Highway 111 near Pontoon Beach, Police Chief Christopher Modrusic told Fox 2.

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Since then, police have been following leads looking for the driver.

Modrusic said it is unclear why the woman was walking alongside the road when she was hit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department is asking people who may have been near the area on Wednesday morning to call 618-931-5100 if they have information.

Modrusic added the possible may have sustained damage and is asking body shops in the area to notify police if a car is brought in needing repairs to the hood or windshield.

Surveillance footage is being digitally enhanced in hopes of getting a clearer look at the cars license plates.