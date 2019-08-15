Crime

Bond set at $2.5 million for Belleville man charged with first-degree murder

A Belleville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Keisha Tolson, who was found shot to death in a car in East St. Louis on Sunday.

Dominic T. Combs Jr., 28, was charged in St. Clair County on Thursday, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated.

Combs is accused of shooting Tolson, 29, in the neck and leaving her for dead near the intersection of 15th Street and Ohio Avenue. Tolson was found at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Combs’ bail is $2.5 million as he remains in custody at the East St. Louis Police Department.

The investigation into Tolson’s death was jointly investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
