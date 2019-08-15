Bond set at $2.5 million for Belleville man charged with first-degree murder

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Belleville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Keisha Tolson, who was found shot to death in a car in East St. Louis on Sunday.

Dominic T. Combs Jr., 28, was charged in St. Clair County on Thursday, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated.

Combs is accused of shooting Tolson, 29, in the neck and leaving her for dead near the intersection of 15th Street and Ohio Avenue. Tolson was found at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Combs’ bail is $2.5 million as he remains in custody at the East St. Louis Police Department.

The investigation into Tolson’s death was jointly investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police.