Spike’s Pub & Grub to reopen after weeklong shutdown, which owner says was avoidable

After a weeklong shutdown in the aftermath of a non-fatal shooting in its parking lot, Spike’s Pub & Grub in Belleville is set to reopen Wednesday.

Rachel Speichinger, who owns Spike’s with her husband Dan, said the city and business settled their differences early Tuesday, but that they were a product of an avoidable misunderstanding.

“It really was something that could have been avoided with a little bit of communication,” she said.

Spike’s closure stemmed from a shooting on the 3700 block of West Main Street near the bar at around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 25, which prompted the city to pull the business’s liquor license. A man had been shot in the leg during what Belleville police believe began as a domestic disturbance in a neighboring residence.

Customers of the bar and grill, which is located where the Antique House Lounge long operated, began circulating a petition in social media to allow the business to reopen.

In the meantime, Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert, who by state statute doubles as the city’s liquor commissioner, was to preside over a hearing on the status of Spike’s liquor license Tuesday in City Council chambers.

Roughly 30 minutes after its scheduled start, a city official appeared in front of the more than 25 supporters to announce that an “agreement had been reached” between the city and eatery.

The gallery, which did not include the Speichingers, erupted with applause. Some even shed tears.

Eckert could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Speichinger said she couldn’t get into the details of the agreement, but said the closure cost Spike’s an estimated $15,000 in revenue. She said she doesn’t know how that money is going to be made up.

“That loss of revenue, it’s not an easy situation but I hope from now on we’ll have a good standing. I look forward o having a good relationship with the city of Belleville, the mayor and the police.”

In better news from the bar and grill, Speichinger said the couple recently purchased property for a new location at the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets in Millstadt. She said she expects the new location to open next summer.