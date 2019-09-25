Police investigate shooting at Belleville bar

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Belleville Police are investigating a shooting at a West Main Street bar early Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Spike’s Pub and Grub, the former Antique House Lounge, at the corner of West Main and 37th streets. Shell casings were found on the street nearby.

According to Fox2 News, at least one injured person was dropped off at Memorial Hospital, but had no details as to the extent of the injuries or the person’s condition.

This is a developing news story. Check back at bnd.com for more information as it becomes available.