Seven miles of I-255 to close for major overhaul in early 2020

Drivers who regularly use I-255 are in for a 10-month closure as part of a major rehabilitation project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a major rehabilitation project to what officials called one of the state’s “worst roads.” The project, slated to begin in early 2020, is the first of many projects under the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and will be a complete overhaul of a crumbling section of the interstate.

In total, seven miles of I-255 will be closed for rehabilitation and resurfacing in two separate sections over a 10 month period from Collinsville Road near Fairmont Park to Illinois 15 west of the Shrine of Our Lady of Snows.

Officials with IDOT said a focused approach on the project will shorten what would have been a 4-year project to a 10-month project.

“As Metro East drivers know too well, I-255 was neglected for far too long and repairing it is a massive undertaking that IDOT will complete as quickly and safely as possible for those who rely on this roadway,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “As one of the first projects of the historic bipartisan ‘Rebuild Illinois’ effort, this is also one of the worst roads in the system today.”

Osman said IDOT will host public meetings to keep residents informed of the plan and progress of the project. They will be held Oct. 16, Caseyville Community Center, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville, 4 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 22, Clyde C. Jordan Center, 6755 Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center, East St. Louis, 3 to 6 p.m.; and Nov. 7, Wirth/Parks Middle School, 1900 Mousette Lane, Cahokia, 4 to 7 p.m.

“We look forward to a day when people feel good about driving on I-255 again,” he said.

Significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage updates also will be a focus of the work, said Osman.

After work in the north section of I-64 is finished, work will shift between I-64 and Illinois 15, requiring another full closure to a work zone in both directions for roughly five months.

The project is expected to wrap up in late fall of 2020.

