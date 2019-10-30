Man found dead behind the wheel of his pickup truck in East St. Louis

Police discovered the body of a man in his pickup shortly after responding a 911 emergency call reporting that shots were fired at 25th and St. Clair Avenue in East St. Louis.

When officers arrived at the scene at about 12:46 p.m. they discovered a disabled vehicle with the victim dead inside, said Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but police would not comment on the cause of death.

The driver’s side door of the red Dodge truck, however, was damaged by at least five apparent bullet holes. A sixth hole punctured the shattered driver’s side window.

“The man was associated with the vehicle,” Jennings said.

Illinois State Police criminal investigations agents were already in the area working on another unrelated homicide.

Wednesday’s apparent murder was the second in as many days. On Tuesday, the St. Clair County coroner confirmed that Rico Stringer, 27, was shot at the 4900 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday and later died at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.