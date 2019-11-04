Metro-East News

Shiloh man faces felony charge after police find loaded AK-47 during traffic stop

Shiloh

A Shiloh man was arrested and charged with a felony over the weekend after police say a loaded AK-47 style rifle was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Shiloh Police officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation Friday, Nov. 1, at around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, after speaking with the driver, Winston Q. Hill, 27, it was determined he was driving with a suspended driver’s license and he was placed under arrest.

During a search of Hill’s vehicle, an AK-47 was found with a 30-round magazine within reach of the driver’s seat. According to court records, Hill was not in possession of a FOID concealed carry license.

He was charged Saturday, Nov. 2, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony. His bond was set at $10,000 and as of Monday morning, he remained in St. Clair County Jail.

Hill is also facing several misdemeanor charges and two pending his court appearance.

