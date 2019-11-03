Belleville man police say punched woman, pushed over motorcycle faces felony charges

A Belleville man who police believe punched a 64-year-old woman and pushed over a motorcycle in September and October is facing two felony charges.

Belleville Police responded to Corner Chill and Grill at 341 Centreville Ave. Monday, Sept. 30, in response to a report of criminal damage. According to police, the female victim and several witnesses said a man pushed over a Harley Davidson motorcycle on purpose and then fled the scene.

The next month, Belleville Police responded to the 300 block of West Lincoln Street for a report of an aggravated battery. Police said the victim, the 64-year-old woman, told police a man was running toward her as she was walking to her car.

When she tried to move out the way Williams allegedly changed direction and struck her in the head as he ran by.

Police said the women suffered minor injuries.

After investigating both cases, police said Belleville detectives linked Sheldon Williams, 24, to both crimes and arrested him at his home Thursday, Oct. 31.

He has been charged by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office with aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony, and criminal damage to property, a Class 4 Felony. His bond was set at $20,000.

In 2016, Sheldon was arrested for allegedly stealing cash drawer from kiosks at St. Clair Square Mall. He faced two counts of burglary.