Medical examiner releases name of man killed by dump truck

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man killed when a dump truck rolled over him while he was working on the vehicle in Cahokia.

Ronald Whitaker, 53, died at St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, according to Tara Rick, administrator of the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cahokia police officers are trying to determine why the truck rolled over Whitaker.

Whitaker was underneath the dump truck on Tuesday while another man was in the driver’s seat “and somehow the truck rolled over the victim,” Police Chief David Landmann said.

The accident happened in the 3500 block of Falling Springs Road.

Police initially reported that Whitaker died on Wednesday but the Medical Examiner’s Office said his death occurred on Tuesday.