Southwest Illinois man killed in two-car crash on I-57

A Mount Vernon man was killed Monday in a two-car accident on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County.

According to Illinois State Police, Charles Whipps, 39, was killed when his 2007 maroon Dodge struck the rear end of a 2020 black Ford driven by Samantha Marshall, 25 of Elkhart, Indiana.

Marshall’s vehicle ran out the roadway and into a ditch, while Whipps’ car continued traveling northbound on I-57 on the right shoulder before overturning and stopping in the median.

State police did not say if Marshall or her passenger were injured.