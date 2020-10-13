Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Southwest Illinois man killed in two-car crash on I-57

A Mount Vernon man was killed Monday in a two-car accident on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County.

According to Illinois State Police, Charles Whipps, 39, was killed when his 2007 maroon Dodge struck the rear end of a 2020 black Ford driven by Samantha Marshall, 25 of Elkhart, Indiana.

Marshall’s vehicle ran out the roadway and into a ditch, while Whipps’ car continued traveling northbound on I-57 on the right shoulder before overturning and stopping in the median.

State police did not say if Marshall or her passenger were injured.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
