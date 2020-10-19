MetroLink work may cause delays for evening commuters

MetroLink evening commuters may encounter delays due to construction and maintenance work in some parts of the metro-east and St. Louis areas, it was announced on Monday

Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 8 p.m. to the end of service, MetroLink will operate on a single track at the College and Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Stations for track maintenance.

During this period:

* Eastbound passengers traveling to the Shiloh-Scott Station will need to exit their train at College Station and board a shuttle train to continue their trip to the Shiloh-Scott Station. Eastbound passengers traveling from College Station to Shiloh-Scott Station may encounter delays of 5 to 10 minutes.

• Westbound passengers at the Shiloh-Scott Station will need to board a shuttle train and ride to College Station, where they can then board a westbound Red Line train. Passengers traveling from the Shiloh-Scott Station to College Station may encounter delays of up to 20 minutes.

• Blue Line MetroLink service will not be impacted.

• Passengers who normally park at the Shiloh-Scott Station are encouraged to park at College Station on the affected dates to avoid delays after 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Rider Alert section on metrostlouis.org or contact Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345 (phone) or 314-207-9786 (text), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.