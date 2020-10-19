Coroner identifies Belleville man killed in Frank Scott Parkway crash

The St. Clair County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a three-car crash on Frank Scott Parkway in Shiloh on Thursday.

Joshua Johnson, of Foxbrush Drive in Belleville, was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on the evening of Oct. 15 after his Ford Mustang crossed the center line at Cromwell Lane and struck another vehicle, said Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Johnson’s age was not available.

The Shiloh Police Department responded to the traffic crash just before 9 a.m., according to police.

Johnson was traveling eastbound on Frank Scott Parkway, when he crossed into the westbound lane, striking a Ford Transit 350. A Nissan Murano that was going west behind the initial collision struck the rear of the Ford Transit.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the Ford Transit 350 Cutaway was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was no update on his condition immediately available.