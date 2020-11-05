Belleville man struck by car, killed near Illinois 161

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Illinois Route 161 and Lebanon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday .

Belleville Police are investigating.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as Johnny Hayes, 40, of the 1300 block of Lebanon Avenue, Belleville. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:40 p.m., Dye said.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said police responded to Lebanon Avenue near Illinois 161 in reference to a traffic crash with injuries.

“Officers arrived on scene and determined the accident was between a silver in color Saturn SUV and a 40-year old male pedestrian,” Heffernan said.

Heffernan said the driver cooperated with the officers on scene. It’s uncertain if citations have, or will be issued.

Belleville police are asking any witnesses to the accident to call the Belleville police at 618-234-1212.