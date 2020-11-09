Lebanon IL man seriously injured in single-car crash

A 35-year old Lebanon man was seriously injured in a single-car crash Monday morning in rural St. Clair County.

According to a news release issued by Illinois State Police, the crash happened at 9 a.m. on Illinois 15, east of Freeburg near Lone Star Road.

The 35-year old victim, Richard Smith, was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. An immediate medical update was not available. Illinois State Police who are investigating.

Police said Smith was driving west on Illinois 15 when his vehicle left the roadway to the right, over corrected and then ran off the roadway to the left. Smith’s vehicle landed in a ditch.

The roadway was closed to traffic for approximately two hours while police conducted an investigation.