Southwest Illinois man killed when driver falls asleep and crashes truck, police say

A Sparta man was killed after the driver of the car he was riding in fell asleep at the wheel Monday morning.

Chad Kinstler, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene on Illinois 185 in Fayette County at about 10:45 a.m. , according to a release from Illinois State Police. The driver of the 2015 White Ford commercial truck, Evan Dotson, 26, also of Sparta, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

According to police, Kinstler and Dotson were traveling south on Illinois 185 when Dotson fell asleep and ran off the road. He roused and overcorrected, sending the truck across the center line and into a trailer being pulled by a 2018 Silver GMC pickup. Dotson’s vehicle entered the ditch where it struck a tree.

Dotson has been cited for improper lane usage, driving while fatigued, no valid drivers license, failure to wear a seat belt and operating an uninsured vehicle, according to state police.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck, Jesse Rosenberger, 43, of Vandalia, was uninjured.

The road was closed approximately five hours as the crash was investigated, the ISP release said.