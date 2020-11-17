Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Missing southwest Illinois cancer patient has been found, police say

A 79-year-old cancer patient missing from his Breese home since last week has been found, police said through a press release late Tuesday.

Officers would not confirm his condition or where Charles J. Koerkenmeier and his white 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck were located, however.

“Mr. Charles ‘Charlie’ Koerkenmeier and the vehicle have been located and all search efforts can be terminated at this time,” is all the release stated.

Koerkenmeier had last been seen at his residence, 97 South Main Street, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. After searching for several hours, Koerkenmeier’s family notified police he was missing the next day at about 6:30 p.m. police said.

A Breese Police Deptartment spokesperson said Tuesday morning that there are no new leads into the whereabouts of Koerkenmeier. Another spokesperson said after Koerkenmeier had been found that no additional information would be made immediately available.

Koerkenmeier’s medical condition requires a colostomy bag. It appears that Koerkenmeier has not taken his prescription medication and that he has left his medication, wallet and identification at his home, police had said.

