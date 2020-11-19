73-year old man killed crossing Illinois 159 near Caseyville

A 73- year-old man was hit by a car as he was crossing Illinois 159 in unincorporated Caseyville Wednesday night.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Joseph J. Maly, 700 block of Hollywood Heights Road, Caseyville was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Shiloh at 9:15 p.m.

According to a release from the state police, a car driven by Kerry A. Douglas, 37, of Collinsville, was traveling north on Illinois 159 at Hollywood Heights Road with three young passengers ages 14, 9 and 7. Maly apparently stepped into the roadway to cross it, though it’s not clear which way he was walking.

“The pedestrian was in the middle of the left lane of the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 159 when he was struck by the silver 2008 Saturn Outlook,” the release said.

Maly was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s, where he died of his injuries. Neither Douglas or the three children who were with him were injured.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team is handling the investigation.