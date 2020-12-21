Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Southwestern Illinois town gets second dispensary to sell recreational marijuana

A new cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday in the metro-east, according to Jushi Holdings, Inc.

The company stated in a news release Monday that it will begin serving customers from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the dispensary, located at 1401 Mississippi Ave. in Sauget.

The new dispensary is called BEYOND / HELLO Route 3.

Jushi Holdings also owns the cannabis dispensary at 2021 Goose Lake Road in Sauget. The Route 3 location will serve recreational customers, while the Goose Lake Road location serves both recreational and medical customers.

Jushi founder and CEO Jim Cacioppo referred to Sauget as the “heart of metro-east’s nightlife” in the company’s release.

A third metro-east dispensary is located in Collinsville: Ascend Collinsville, formerly Illinois Supply and Provisions.

And a fourth dispensary is expected to open in January 2021, also owned by Ascend: Ascend Fairview Heights.

Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2014 and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 2014 and has won multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
