Southwestern Illinois town gets second dispensary to sell recreational marijuana

A new cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday in the metro-east, according to Jushi Holdings, Inc.

The company stated in a news release Monday that it will begin serving customers from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the dispensary, located at 1401 Mississippi Ave. in Sauget.

The new dispensary is called BEYOND / HELLO Route 3.

Jushi Holdings also owns the cannabis dispensary at 2021 Goose Lake Road in Sauget. The Route 3 location will serve recreational customers, while the Goose Lake Road location serves both recreational and medical customers.

Jushi founder and CEO Jim Cacioppo referred to Sauget as the “heart of metro-east’s nightlife” in the company’s release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A third metro-east dispensary is located in Collinsville: Ascend Collinsville, formerly Illinois Supply and Provisions.

And a fourth dispensary is expected to open in January 2021, also owned by Ascend: Ascend Fairview Heights.