MetroLink train, car collide in Washington Park

St. Clair County Sheriff Department deputies responded to a crash involving a car and a Metro Link Train Tuesday at the tracks near 59th Street and Illinois 111 in Washington Park.

A 2006 Ford Taurus with only a driver in the vehicle was traveling north on Illinois 111 and apparently went through or around the gates and hit the westbound train.

The train had only the operator in it and was out of service at the time. Neither the vehicle driver or train operator were injured.

The vehicle sustained front end damage and the train had minor damage on the side of one car.