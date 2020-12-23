Nightlife businesses, cannabis dispensary embrace each other in Southwestern IL town

A cluster of entertainment businesses and a cannabis dispensary are embracing each other in the largely industrial village of Sauget.

The BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 dispensary began serving recreational cannabis customers at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 1401 Mississippi Ave. near Pop’s Nightclub, OZ Nightclub, Diamond Cabaret and Country Rock Cabaret.

The dispensary’s owner, Jim Cacioppo of Jushi Holdings, Inc., on Monday referred to their location in Sauget as being “in the heart of metro-east’s nightlife” in a news release about the grand opening.

And those nightlife businesses helped promote the dispensary this month.

Pop’s Nightclub shared a post about BEYOND / HELLO Route 3 on its Facebook page Dec. 9 writing, “We have a new neighbor moving in very soon and we are pumped!!!”

OZ Nightclub on Tuesday wrote: “The place is beautiful and the perfect addition to the area.”

BEYOND/HELLO cannabis dispensary, owned by Jushi Holdings, Inc., 1401 Mississippi Ave. in Sauget, Illinois is now open. The legalized cannabis recreational store is located next to the popular Pop’s NightClub and concert venue and several adult entertainment venues. Customers, guest and officials gathered early Tuesday for the grand opening. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

The Route 3 location is the second cannabis dispensary that Jushi has opened in Sauget; the other is located at 2021 Goose Lake Road near the GCS Ballpark, the baseball stadium for the minor league Gateway Grizzlies.

Bryan Lloyd, Jushi’s vice president of retail, said Tuesday that the company thinks there will be “a lot of traffic” at the Route 3 location, which is also creating “70-plus” jobs.

“You’ve got your industry workers. You’ve got casinos. You’ve got your clubs that stand behind us here,” Lloyd said in an interview outside the dispensary. “I think we’ve got four of them right here in the parking lot.

“So this was a spot for us to really be able to give those locals and those traveling in a different experience with cannabis and an opportunity to enjoy some fun out while making a purchase inside the store.”

Some of the first customers enter BEYOND/HELLO cannabis dispensary, owned by Jushi Holdings, Inc., 1401 Mississippi Ave. in Sauget, Illinois after their grand opening. The legalized recreational cannabis store is located next to the popular Pop’s NightClub and concert venue and several adult entertainment venues. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

And Ryan Kelley, who works to promote Pop’s and its events, thinks the new dispensary may bring people to the Route 3 area who are not familiar with the clubs.

“It’s going to a beneficial partnership for everybody involved, and we’re looking forward to it,” Kelley said.

Village officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.