Missing teenager returned safely to Cahokia home

Marreona Stewart will be home for Christmas.

Missing since Tuesday, the 16-year-old girl who lives in Cahokia, has been located and is safe according to a video released Thursday by a family member.

KTVI-Fox Channel 2 reported that Stewart had been found in Peoria.

Stewart’s grandparents, Latitia and Paul Stewart made a social media plea for information on behalf of their missing grandautghter earlier this week. They had previously been public in their call for justice after their son, Gregory Stewart, 31, was shot to death in East St. Louis on May 29. No arrests have been made.

It was Lititia Stewart who announced that Marreona had been returned home safely Thursday morning. No other details were provided.

“Thank everyone for the love, the prayers, the calls ... the encouragement that you all gave our family,” she said during a nearly nine minute video posted to Facebook. “We know that God answers all prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“You all know our family has been through so much trials, tribulation and pain since my son, Gregory Stewart, was murdered May 29 of this year. We’ll still fighting and seeking justice and asking any with information to contact the Crime Stoppers and 1-866-371-8477.”