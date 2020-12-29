Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Missing Fairview Heights man found safe, returned home

A missing 27-year-old man with autism and other medical issues has been located and returned home safely, Fairview Heights Police said Tuesday.

Police say Daren J. Jernigan was last seen getting on an eastbound bus from the Fairview Heights Metro Link station at 4:30a.m. Monday. He was located Tuesday as of 12:15 p.m.

Jernigan suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism. He did not have his medication or his cell phone with him, police said.

