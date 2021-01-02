Coroner identifies man killed in early-morning fire in East St. Louis

A 40-year old East St. Louis man who was trapped inside his home when fire broke out there early Saturday morning, died as a result of smoke inhalation.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as David T. Washington, of the 1600 block of North 42nd Street, East St. Louis.

“He was pronounced at the scene at 2:15 a.m.,” Dye said. “It appears smoke inhalation was the cause of death.”

Assistant East St. Louis Fire Chief George McClellan said the fire department received a report of the fire at 1:03 a.m.

“When we arrived, we saw the kitchen area on fire. The home owner was there and let us in the home, McClellan said. “There was heavy smoke inside the kitchen area that had extended into the ceiling and roof area.

“We were looking for a body. We couldn’t immediately find it because if the heavy black smoke inside the residence.”

Washington’s body was found in the hallway near a bedroom, McClellan said. No one else was inside of the ranch-style, wood-frame residence at the time of the fire.

McClellan said relatives had left the home about an hour before the fire started.

Fire crews from East St. Louis Engine Houses 422, 425, and 426 were on scene for three hours, including time to put out the fire and waiting on an ambulance and the coroner, McClellan said.