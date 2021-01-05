Family Video to close remaining Illinois, Missouri locations

Provided

Following the closings of two area Family Video stores in October, the chain’s parent company, Highland Ventures, LTD, announced Wednesday that it is closing all remaining locations in Illinois and Missouri.

According to the Jan. 6 release, Family Video said 250-plus remaining movie and game rental locations will be closed. All stores have already have begun liquidation sales of its movie, video games, CBD products, and store fixtures. Once all inventory is sold out, that store will officially close.

Family Video closings include locations in Waterloo, Belleville, Wood River, Jacksonville and Quincy in Illinois. Locations in Missouri include Arnold, Farmington, Rolla, O’Fallon, Gravois and several others.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people across the St. Louis and Illinois markets and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” Highland Ventures CEO Keith Hoogland said in the release.

As stores’ inventories are being sold, customers can still visit the website at familyvideo.com to purchase movies, games and other merchandise, according to the release.

The buildings, meanwhile, are also available for purchase or lease. Anyone interested in more information about the properties should contact Legacy Property District Director Melissa Schuchardt at melissa.schuchardt@legacypro.com.