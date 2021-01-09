St. Clair County coroner IDs victim fatally struck by vehicle on Interstate 64

A 55-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes near Illinois 159 in St. Clair County on Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

Rena L. Wood of Hartsville, Tenn., was identified as the victim, according to St. Clair County coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene at 9 p.m. by a member of the coroner’s office.

Wood was struck while she was in the roadway at about 6:22 p.m. near the 11.5 milepost, according to preliminary information gathered by state troopers.

No other information about the collision was released by Illinois State Police.