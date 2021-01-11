Search continues for missing 38-year-old Waterloo woman

The Waterloo Police Department has issued a missing/endangered person report on a 38-year-old woman.

Lauren J. Miller of Waterloo was last seen at the Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road in Troy on Friday, Jan. 8 at 12:25 p.m. Miller is white, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing cut-off shorts and a T-shirt. She has a medical condition which puts her in danger.

Miller was still missing as of Monday.

It is believed that Miller is driving a silver/gray 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan with Illinois registration R561626. Persons with information as to the whereabouts of Miller are asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377 or call 911.