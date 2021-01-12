A recent amputee without medication, 38-year-old Waterloo woman still missing

The Troy Police Department is still searching for a missing Waterloo woman who is insulin dependent and may be off her medication.

Lauren J. Miller of Waterloo was last seen at the Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road in Troy on Friday, Jan. 8 at 12:25 p.m. Miller is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing cut-off shorts and a T-shirt.

Miller was still missing as of Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the Troy Police Department, Miller uses a wheelchair for a recently amputated left leg and is insulin dependent.

It is believed she is off her medication, police said.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a silver/gray 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan with Illinois registration R561626, which Miller was driving. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Miller are asked to contact Detective Lipe or Detective Christ at (618) 667-6731.