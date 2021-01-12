Workers discover human skull in residential area in East St. Louis

File photo

Workers in East St. Louis Tuesday morning discovered human remains in a residential area, police confirmed.

The East St .Louis Police Department received a call shortly after 10 a.m Tuesday that a human skull was found in the area of 69th Street and Marybelle.

“When we arrived in the area, workers at the scene told us they were cutting brush from around power lines and found a human skull,” said Police Sgt. Cantrell Patterson.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the remains were taken to the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office for study. He would not speculate as to how the person died or how long an examination of the remains might take.