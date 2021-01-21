BJC HealthCare to open Edwardsville outpatient facility in former supermarket building

A large commercial building that formerly housed Shop ‘n Save and Schnucks supermarkets in Edwardsville will be transformed into a BJC HealthCare outpatient medical facility.

It’s expected to open this summer.

BJC, a nonprofit organization based in St. Louis, purchased the building at 2122 Troy Road, according to a news release Thursday. It will start by utilizing 40,000 square feet with the possibility of future expansion.

“The BJC Outpatient Center will offer care for patients of all ages in a specially designed facility with services provided by BJC Medical Group and St. Louis Children’s Hospital,” the release stated.

BJC owns three Illinois hospitals (Alton Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh) and 12 Missouri hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centers and long-term care facilities.

Plans for the new Edwardsville location include an adult and pediatric clinic that will serve patients on a same-day, walk-in basis, providing an alternative to ER visits for minor illnesses and injuries, according to the release.

This artist rendering shows what the old Shop ‘n Save and Schnucks space in Edwardsville will look like after it’s converted into an BJC Outpatient Center. BJC HealthCare

Other initial services will include:

Primary care

Orthopedics and sports medicine

Pain management

Sleep medicine

Endocrinology

Pediatric therapies, including physical, occupational and speech and language

X-ray

Laboratory

“BJC Medical Group is thrilled to bring our advanced primary care and specialty services to Madison County in a location that is convenient and close to home,” BJC Medical Group President Dr. Douglas Pogue stated in the release. “We very much look forward to serving the greater Edwardsville community.”

The former supermarket building at the intersection of Troy Road and Governors Parkway, next to Kohl’s department store, has sat vacant for more than a year.

The space is best known for housing a Shop ‘n Save, which closed in 2018, when Schnucks Markets bought 19 Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri and Illinois, including those in Edwardsville, Belleville, East Alton, Wood River and Alton.

Schnucks converted the Edwardsville Shop ‘n Save, which was across Governors Parkway from an existing Schnucks store, into a second Schnucks.

“After we acquired Shop ‘n Save stores from SuperValu, we said our customers would ultimately decide which stores would be successful,” Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon said in 2019. “And after a year, (their preferences) became very clear.”

Schnucks closed its Edwardsville store in the Shop ‘n Save building in November of 2019, citing “poor sales.”

Shop ‘n Save’s sale of the building to Schnucks was recorded in August of 2019 with a purchase price of $350,000, according to the Madison County recorder’s office. Schnucks’ sale to BJC hasn’t yet been recorded.

Shop ‘n Save also operated a gas station in the parking lot, next to a vacant lot that’s used by the Edwardsville Lions Club to sell Christmas trees each December.

BJC released an artist rendering to show what the new outpatient medical facility in Edwardsville will look like. The facade includes both BJC and St. Louis Children’s Hospital logos.

The organization opened an outpatient medical facility in Wentzville, Missouri, in September. News releases describe both the Edwardsville and Wentzville designs as “warm and inviting for patients of all ages, with easily accessible parking and amenities.”