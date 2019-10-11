Schnucks closing Edwardsville store that opened in former Shop ‘n Save location

Schnucks supermarkets in Edwardsville, Illinois, and St. Peters and O’Fallon, Missouri, will close next month. All opened a year ago in former Shop ‘n Save locations acquired by the company. The original Schnucks store in Edwardsville at 2222 Troy Road will continue operating.

The Schnucks supermarket that opened in Edwardsville’s former Shop ‘n Save location a year ago will close next month.

The company essentially let customers decide whether they liked that location or the original Schnucks location on the other side of Governor’s Parkway, said spokesman Paul Simon. Sales showed they preferred the original, which is nearing the end of a major renovation.

There was a similar result in St. Peters and O’Fallon, Missouri, where Schnucks stores that opened in former Shop ‘n Save locations a year ago will close next month.

“After we acquired Shop ‘n Save stores from SuperValu, we said our customers would ultimately decide which stores would be successful,” Simon said. “And after a year, (their preferences) became very clear.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Schnucks store in the former Shop ‘n Save location at 2122 Troy Road in Edwardsville will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the original Schnucks location at 2222 Troy Road.

Schnucks Markets bought 19 Shop ‘n Save stores in Missouri and Illinois last year, including those in Edwardsville, Belleville, East Alton, Wood River and Alton. Several were less than a mile away from existing Schnucks stores.

In a press release Friday, the company gave “poor sales” as the reason for closing stores in Edwardsville, St. Peters and O’Fallon. Roughly 190 employees will be offered transfers to other Schnucks locations at the same rate of pay.

“Our customers have overwhelmingly chosen to visit neighboring Schnucks stores much more frequently than these locations, and as difficult as it is to have to close a store, we simply cannot operate locations that are not profitable,” stated Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

In Belleville, the company converted its newly-acquired Shop ‘n Save location into a Schnucks store in October and closed its Carlyle Plaza store down the road in March.

“Our lease was expiring at the original East Belleville location, and we preferred the other location,” Simon said.

In East Alton, the company converted the Shop ‘n Save location into a Schnucks store but closed it in August because of poor sales and the high level of investment needed for improvements, Simon said.

In Alton, both the original Schnucks location and former Shop ‘n Save location are operating as Schnucks stores. In Wood River, the company is operating a Schnucks store in the former Shop ‘n Save location.

The company owns the former Shop ‘n Save building in Edwardsville, Simon said. “We are currently looking for a tenant.”

Schnucks leases former Shop ‘n Save buildings where stores are closing in St. Peters and O’Fallon.

Schnucks is a family-owned business that was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Maryland Heights, Missouri. After the three closures next month, the company will be operating 112 stores, including 82 in the St. Louis metropolitan area and others in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.