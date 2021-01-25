Charges filed against St. Louis County man in crash that killed southwestern IL couple

A 25-year-old man has been charged with driving while intoxicated in a Friday night crash on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County that killed two people from Collinsville.

Justin Tyler Eberle of the 4600 block of Dorbendale Court in south St. Louis County, is being held on $2 million bond, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Natalia Trigg, 33, and Henry Gaston, 39, both from Collinsville, were pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. at the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report.

Trigg and Gaston were in a 2011 Chrysler minivan that was struck by a second vehicle. Both vehicles were traveling south on I-270 south of Manchester Road.

According to Post-Dispatch article, charging documents said that Eberle’s blood-alcohol content six hours following the crash was .167 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

The patrol said Eberle was not injured. He was arrested at the scene. Court records show that Eberle has previous convictions for drug offenses.