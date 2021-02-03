Metro-East News

Missing man located by Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville police

A 32-year-old man missing since Dec. 21 has been located and is safe.

Keaton Bosma, a former student at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville was located by the SIUE Police Department on Tuesday according to a release by Edwardsville police.

Bosma had last been seen at Cougar Village on campus on Dec. 21. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department issued a missing/endangered person report on Jan. 26.

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has been a reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat for more than 32 years and currently covers public safety . The SIUE graduate was elected in 2020 to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a sports writer. Dean is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service