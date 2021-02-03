Missing man located by Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville police

A 32-year-old man missing since Dec. 21 has been located and is safe.

Keaton Bosma, a former student at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville was located by the SIUE Police Department on Tuesday according to a release by Edwardsville police.

Bosma had last been seen at Cougar Village on campus on Dec. 21. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department issued a missing/endangered person report on Jan. 26.